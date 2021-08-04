SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police were seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last week on Treasure Island.
The collision happened on July 28 at about 9:32 p.m. in the area of Treasure Island Road and Macalla Road. Police said officers were patrolling the area at the time and saw a male victim down in the roadway. Officers provided life-saving measures until medics arrived but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
With evidence collected at the scene, investigators determined the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2012 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The suspect vehicle would likely have some front-end damage.
Police urged anyone who saw the collision, has video or photos of the suspect vehicle or the suspect, or anything they believe will help identify the suspect or suspect vehicle to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text an anonymous message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.