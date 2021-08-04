SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a Vallejo man in connection with a June fatal shooting in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.

According to police, on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers from Bayview Station were called to the area of Keith Street and Oakdale Avenue after a reported shooting. Arriving officers found 32-year-old Thomas O’Bannon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police rendered medical aid to the victim and called paramedics to the scene, but after the victim was transported to an area hospital, he succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts.

It was later revealed that O’Bannon was involved in an hours-long standoff with San Francisco police last year.

In April of 2020, O’Bannon was involved in an 11-hour standoff with San Francisco police in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. Before the standoff, an officer shot at but did not hit O’Bannon. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police investigators developed information on O’Bannon’s fatal shooting, eventually identifying 36-year-old Vallejo resident Derell Young as a suspect in the homicide. A no-bail warrant was issued for Young’s arrest and on Tuesday, Aug. 3, SFPD homicide investigators and the department’s tactical unit served the arrest warrant on the 400 block of Corcoran Avenue in Vallejo.

Young was taken into custody without incident. He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While an arrest has been made in the case, it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.