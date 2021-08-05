PETALUMA (BCN) — A husband and wife found dead inside a Petaluma home Saturday afternoon have been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Dixie King, 79, and Harley King, 66, were found after Petaluma police did a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of Del Sol Way because the pair had not been heard from for more than a week.
Officers arrived around 3:05 p.m., forced entry inside and found the couple both dead. Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide and there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects.
More details were not immediately released by Petaluma police pending further investigation.
