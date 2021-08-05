SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, officials in San Jose announced Thursday that all city employees would need to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.
According to a city statement posted Thursday, employees must submit proof of vaccination or negative test results weekly starting August 23. A second phase mandating vaccination for all employees absent a documented exception will be implemented at a later date.
“The City of San José has made these decisions with the health and safety of our employees and the public as our top priority,” officials said. “The new requirements reflect strong recommendations from healthcare experts and are in line with recent recommendations from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.”
The rule comes as cases continue to rise in Santa Clara County. Ahead of the state’s full reopening on June 15, the 7-day average of new cases dipped to 26, according to county data. By July 28, the 7-day average rose to 242.
San Jose joins the city of San Francisco in requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for city employees. A growing number of employers are toughening rules on unvaccinated employees, including the federal government, Google and Facebook.