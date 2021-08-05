GREENVILLE (CBS SF) — Crews continued a running battle with the Dixie Fire in the burning neighborhoods of Greenville and to the northwest in Chester early Thursday, trying to save what homes and structures they could and making sure residents were able to escape the wall of flames.

In an emotional Facebook posting, local Congressman Doug LaMalfa summed up the extent of the devastation — “We lost Greenville tonight.”

At sunrise, much of the community of 1,129 residents had been reduced to smoldering rubble. Fire crews were still extinguishing flames.

The fire, which started on July 14, grew by 50,000 acres overnight to 322,502 acres. It is 35% contained — mostly along the southern and western edges — and is currently among the top 10 wildfires in California history.

At his morning briefing, Mike Wink, operations chief for the west zone of the fire, said the blaze’s acceleration fueled by Red Flag wind gusts on the north edge Wednesday grew to as much as 1/2 mile an hour.

“When it (the fire) traveled to the north in the last 24 hours, it sometimes traveled 1/2 mile an hour,” he said. “So in your car, you’re saying that’s not very fast. But 1/2 mile an hour of the fire progressing to the north, it moved over 14 miles yesterday. So that put a lot of fire activity in a large area for first responders.”

Flames did reach the town of Chester.

“It got to the water feature called the Big Ditch,” Wink said. “Then it got to the airport, then it got to the outskirts of town and then it burned around both sides of the town. One of the things first responders had to deal with were residents who chose not to evacuate.”

Sheriff deputies and firefighters were able to gather those residents in a temporary ‘safe refuge’ at a local baseball field.

“Spot fires did occur in the town,” Wink said. “First responders were there and put those spot fires out. There was fire all around the town, they were in there fighting to keep it out of town.”

Firefighters also kept the flames from heavily damaging a large mill complex outside of town. Re-enforcements from nearby Susanville surrounded the mill. An outbuilding did burn.

“It’s not over at the mill, it’s not over in Chester,” Wink said Thursday morning. “With the wind change today…The wind is going to change today and come from the west. First responders have been briefed. It’s very hazardous. It’s Red Flag. Conditions are very extremely. Our probability of the embercast starting a new fire is 99 out of 100…It’s going to be a firefight again up in Chester.”

To the east, the massive fire began ripping through Greenville around 4 p.m. The downtown area was leveled, homes were destroyed.

“It (the fire) got into Greenville, so crews are working right now, structure defense and going into life threat mode right now,” East Zone Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle said at a Wednesday afternoon briefing. “There’s still a lot of people, unfortunately, in Greenville who did not evacuate. So we are having to deal with that. Focus on that right now and getting those folks out and trying to protect that life threat.”

“Right now, we can’t protect the structures because we are trying to get people out,” he continued. “A lot of people chose to stay. This is problem we are having. These are not the normal fires anymore…The way the fuels are, the way the Red Flag conditions are. Just intense fire behavior.”

A gas station, hotel and bar were among many structures gutted in the town which dates to California’s Gold Rush era and has some buildings more than a century old.

“We did everything we could,” fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said. “Sometimes it’s just not enough.”

Dawn Garofalo fled with a dog and two horses from a friend’s property near Greenville, and watched the soaring cloud grow from the west side of Lake Almanor.

“There’s only one way in and one way out,” she said. “I didn’t want to be stuck up there if the fire came through.”

Strong winds were fueling the fire’s advance near Canyon Dam where some residents were trapped, Cagle said.

As the flames approached, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department took to social media, pleading with residents to get out now.

“If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the post read. “Evacuate to the south to Quincy. If you remain, emergency responders may not be able to assist you.”

The fire’s advance also triggered new evacuations in Lassen and Tehama counties Wednesday evening. In Lassen County, an evacuation order was issued for the unpopulated area south of Mountain Meadows Reservoir from Hamilton Branch waterway east to the Lassen/Plumas County line.

An additional 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate, bringing nearly 26,500 people in several counties under evacuation orders.

Red flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and gusty afternoon and evening winds were expected to be a continued threat.

Winds were expected to change direction multiple times on Thursday, putting pressure on firefighters at sections of the fire that haven’t seen activity in several days.

The trees, grass and brush were so dry that “if an ember lands, you’re virtually guaranteed to start a new fire,” fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said.

The Dixie Fire was running parallel to a canyon area that served as a chimney, making it so hot that it created enormous pyrocumulus columns of smoke. These clouds bring chaotic winds, making a fire “critically erratic” so it’s hard to predict the direction of growth, he added.