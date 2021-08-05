Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
Filed Under:Embarcadero, Oakland, Oakland police, Suspicious Package

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Police investigated a suspicious package Thursday afternoon while evacuating nearby businesses for their safety.

At 3:25, Oakland Police tweeted a request for vehicle and pedestrian traffic to stay out of the area 300 block of Embarcadero while they investigated the suspicious object.

This story will be updated.