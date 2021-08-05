OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Police investigated a suspicious package Thursday afternoon while evacuating nearby businesses for their safety.
At 3:25, Oakland Police tweeted a request for vehicle and pedestrian traffic to stay out of the area 300 block of Embarcadero while they investigated the suspicious object.
Oakland Police requesting vehicle and pedestrian traffic stay out of the area 300 block of Embarcadero. OPD investigating a suspicious package in the area. Ensuring our community is safe while we investigate. We have evacuated businesses in the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/Z6Tq1KDwu3
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 5, 2021
This story will be updated.