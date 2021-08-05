SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — San Leandro police activity was blocking a portion of Hesperian Boulevard Thursday morning as officers were investigating a shooting.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Hesperian were blocked from Thornally Dr. to Springlake Dr., police said.
Video from the scene showed At least one car at the scene had bullet holes in it and multiple evidence markers on the sidewalk and the street.
AC Transit said routes 35 and 97 were detouring around the blocked area.
Lines 35 and 97 riders: due to police activity in San Leandro, buses are on detour and not stopping on Hesperian Blvd between Springlake Dr to Thornally Dr at this time. Please send your stop ID for an update.
— AC Transit (@rideact) August 5, 2021
There were no further details immediately available.
There were no further details immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.