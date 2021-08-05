SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A stretch of San Francisco’s Great Highway will be reopening to weekday traffic after being limited to pedestrians and bikes as a safe recreation zone for more than a year during the COVID pandemic, city officials announced Thursday.

The stretch — from Lincoln Way to Sloat Blvd — has become a favorite place for local residents to walk, hike or bike since April 2020.

Under the new plan, vehicle traffic will remain banned from using the stretch on weekends.

“The use of the Great Highway during this pandemic has revealed what we can do to provide our residents and families more opportunities to enjoy the west side of our city,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a news release. “Having the Great Highway closed on weekends and holidays will make sure that residents and visitors still can enjoy this incredible space, while recognizing the needs of our families and residents who need to get to school and work during the week as we reopen.”

Starting Monday, August 16th, the Great Highway will be closed to vehicle traffic and open to pedestrians and bicycles only from Fridays at 12:00 p.m. until Monday at 6:00 a.m.

“The creation of an oceanfront promenade on the Great Highway during the pandemic has been transformational, with incredible benefits and real challenges,” said Supervisor Gordon Mar. “It’ll take new and robust investments in westside transit and transportation to truly address the traffic impacts, and it’s unreasonable to continue a 24/7 closure without them.”

Supervisor Connie Chan voiced her support for the plan.

“As the supervisor for the Richmond District, I have heard from most of my constituents the need for more travel access and connectivity in north-south directions, and the Great Highway has been a key roadway for access,” Chan said.

Moving forward, San Francisco officials said they would fashion a plan to determine the long-term future of the Great Highway.