SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Rosa expects to start up pre-pandemic CityBus service starting this Sunday to accommodate students and residents returning to in-person school and work in the fall.
Due to staffing issues, not all routes will return to full service right away. Routes 2, 7 and 19 will have no service on weekends, and Routes 7 and 19 will only be available on weekdays via call ahead service. Riders can register for the service and schedule a trip up to a week ahead of time by calling (707) 546-1999. The service is only available for riders impacted by the suspension of Routes 7 and 19 Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Riders can view the updated schedule at Santa Rosa’s website.