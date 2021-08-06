SAN BRUNO (BCN) — Police in San Bruno are looking for a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit earlier this week.

On Tuesday at 4:18 a.m., officers with the San Bruno Police Department were patrolling the area of the Shelter Creek Condominiums due to reports of recent catalytic converter thefts.

While on patrol, officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Police said they ultimately terminated the pursuit because the driver was fleeing recklessly.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle after it had crashed into several parked cars near the intersection of Shelter Creek Lane and Whitman Way.

The vehicle was found abandoned and unoccupied on the northbound Interstate Highway 280 on-ramp at Cunningham Way, police said.

Police and other nearby agencies searched for the occupant of the vehicle, but the suspect was not located.

Police said stolen property and several suspected stolen catalytic converters were located inside the vehicle.

