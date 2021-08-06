SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Michael Tilson Thomas, longtime music director for the San Francisco Symphony before retiring last year, announced Friday that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required immediate surgery.
Thomas retired after 25 years as the symphony's music director, and during his tenure he won 12 Grammys for his recordings and received the National Medal of Arts and 2019 Kennedy Center Honors.
On Friday morning, Thomas wrote on Twitter that he had recently returned home from UCSF Medical Center following the brain tumor diagnosis and an operation he says has been deemed successful, but will require him to cancel all upcoming public appearances through October as he recovers.
Dear friends and music lovers,
I recently returned home from the UCSF Medical Center. After a series of tests, it was diagnosed that I had a brain tumor and that an immediate operation was necessary. The operation was successful. (1/3)
— M. Tilson Thomas (@mtilsonthomas) August 6, 2021
“I plan to return to the stage in November,” he wrote. “I am very fortunate to be cared for by the excellent team at UCSF and their national and international collaborators. Thank you for your love and prayers. See you soon!”