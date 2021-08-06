SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Two suspects in a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market district in May were arrested Thursday following two simultaneous warrants served in two locations, police said.
Officers responded to gunshots in the 1100 block of Mission Street late on the night of May 22 and found a 25-year-old man in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the police department's tactical unit arrested San Bruno resident Tam Hoan Ly, 20, on the 200 block of San Luis Ave. in San Bruno. At the same time Thursday, other tactical unit officers arrested Juju Anino, 25, of San Francisco on the 100 block of Congdon in the city. Both were arrested without incident, police said.
Both Ly and Anino were booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder and conspiracy. Ly also had an outstanding warrant in San Mateo County.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.