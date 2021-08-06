SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are investigating a carjacking at gunpoint that took place near the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., a man and woman in their 20s were sitting in their vehicle in the area of Mission Street and Jessie West when two suspects approached, pointed firearms at them and ordered them to get out of the car, police said.
The pair complied and the suspects fled in the vehicle. Police said the suspects are men between 25 and 35 years old but did not provide a detailed description of them or the stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
