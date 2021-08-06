SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An elderly San Francisco woman was found stabbed in the city’s Sunset District late Thursday night after she was reported missing by her family hours earlier.
Police told KPIX 5 on Friday that the woman’s family notified authorities after she left her home for a walk around 6:30 p.m. Thursday but did not return. Officers then launched a search for the 87-year-old.
Around 11:15 p.m., officers from the Taraval Station responded to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street on reports of a possible stabbing. Police found the woman suffering from an apparent stab wound to her upper body. After officers and medics rendered aid to the woman, she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further details about the incident or potential suspects were immediately available. An investigation to determine if foul play was a factor is underway, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”