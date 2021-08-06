SAN CARLOS (BCN) — A Menlo Park man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly raped an acquaintance last month in San Carlos, sheriff’s officials said.
Fernando Mendoza, 35, was arrested at his home and taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Mendoza allegedly entered the victim’s home in the early morning hours of July 17, took off his clothes and stood by while she was asleep, according to sheriff’s officials.
Mendoza was allegedly naked when the victim woke; he raped her and fled, sheriff's officials said.
Deputies believe the rape is an isolated case, but anyone with information about Mendoza can call Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or email the detective at cbarker@smcgov.org.
