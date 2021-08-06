WINDSOR (CBS SF) – A Windsor man faces jail time and will be forced to register as a sex offender after being convicted for sexual battery on a child, Sonoma County prosecutors said.

According to the District Attorney Jill Ravitch, a jury on Thursday found 52-year-old William Boyle guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery, annoying or molesting a child and simple battery, following a near month-long trial.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from incident during a banquet for the Windsor High School basketball team where Boyle repeatedly touched a girl’s thigh and buttocks against her will. The victim reported the attack shortly after the banquet, prompting an investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Ravitch said, “The victim showed strength in reporting to law enforcement, and in testifying.”

During the investigation, other victims came forward and reported they were also victimized by Boyle. The additional victims described the incidents under oath to the court.

Prosecutors said Boyle could not be charged for the prior incidents, due to the statute of limitations.

“Because of actions by her and the other victims, this offender has been held accountable and will be required to register as a sex offender for many years,” Ravitch said.

Boyle is scheduled to be sentenced on October 15. He faces a sentence of up to a year in county jail and will be required by law to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.