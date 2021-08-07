PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Two men were stabbed and four suspects remained at large early Saturday after a violent altercation on Petaluma’s Kentucky Street, authorities said.
Petaluma police said officers were dispatched to reports from a local hospital of victims being treated for stab wounds around 4:09 a.m.
Arriving officers interviewed the victims and were told they had been stabbed on Kentucky Street sometime after the bars had closed.
While waiting for a ride, the victims said, a group of four males approached them. As the suspects passed by, they attacked the two men.
Police said the two victims fled and shortly thereafter realized they had been stabbed. Both victims received treatment at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries
The suspects were only described as four males, with one wearing a beanie. It is believed this assault took place between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Kentucky Street.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer N. Acton at 707-778-4372 or nacton@cityofpetaluma.org