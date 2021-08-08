LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A memorial of flowers grew Saturday afternoon outside the heavily-damaged Pet Food Express in Livermore as the investigation continued into a fatal crash that claimed the life of the driver.
Officials said the collision happened around 1:00 a.m. at the store located at where E. Stanley Blvd. becomes Railroad Ave.READ MORE: Dixie Fire: Four Firefighters Injured; 39 Percent Of Plumas County Evacuated; Fire Lines Stretch 465 Miles
As the driver traveled through the intersection, he left the roadway, struck a street light, and ultimately crashed into a Petfood Express on the corner.
Police said died at the scene. The cause of the crash and any associated factors were still under investigation.
On Saturday, some people came by the corner to place flowers and get a look at the aftermath.READ MORE: VIDEO: Wild Santa Rose Police Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; 3 Injured In Crash
“I couldn’t believe it. I wasn’t sure how it might have happened,” Gurucharan Murdeshwa said. “I hope the soul rests in peace.”
Many who came by shared their condolences for the victim’s family.
“This is just very, very tragic,” Bridget Emery said.MORE NEWS: COVID: San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to Breakthrough Cases Among Staff
The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.