SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A wild police pursuit of two stolen car suspects through the streets of Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon ended with a collision that left three people injured, authorities said.
Video of the pursuit was recorded by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s department helicopter and posted to Facebook.READ MORE: Dixie Fire: Four Firefighters Injured; 39 Percent Of Plumas County Evacuated; Fire Lines Stretch 465 Miles
According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, the pursuit began in Roseland Saturday afternoon and ended in eastern Santa Rosa.READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to Breakthrough Cases Among Staff
Investigators said the Honda Civic with the two suspects inside slammed into a silver Toyota sedan crossing the intersection of Hoen and Yulupa Ave.
The vehicle came to a stop on the lawn of an apartment building and the suspects were taken into custody.MORE NEWS: Driver Dies As Vehicle Careens Into Livermore's Pet Food Express
Deputies said a man in the Toyota was hospitalized as were the two suspects. There was no word on their conditions early Sunday morning.