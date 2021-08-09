SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three alleged members of a violent San Jose street gang have been arrested in a wake of a series of crimes stemming back to February including carjackings, shootings, stealing vehicles and burglaries.
San Jose police said 22-year-old Omar Tabora, 19-year-old Christopher Rosales and 23-year-old Nelson Vargas have been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
On August 3rd, in a coordinated operation, numerous search warrants and arrest warrants were executed throughout San José with the goal of locating and arresting the three suspects.
During the operation, officers located illegally possessed firearms, equipment used to manufacture and assemble firearms (often referred to as ghost guns), illegal high-capacity magazines, a ballistic vest, narcotics and stolen property.
Anyone with additional information may contact the San José Police Department's Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at 408-277-4166.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” link below.