BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are battling a structure fire that broke out north of Oroville in Butte County Monday afternoon.
The location of the fire is immediately north of town, about three miles west of the Oroville Dam. Power lines were down and residents were asked to avoid the area for the time being.
Firefighters at scene of a structure fire spreading to vegetation at Thompson Flat Cemetery Road and Cherokee Road. Requesting augmented resources. #CherokeeFire pic.twitter.com/3tHpSPpZWy
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 9, 2021
Cal Fire officials told Chico CBS affiliate KHSL-TV that multiple structures are on fire and that the fire has spread to vegetation. It was not immediately known how many acres have burned or what sparked the fire.
#CherokeeFire [update] structures fully involved, spreading to surrounding vegetation, power lines down. Avoid the area of Cherokee Road and Thompson Flat Cemetery Road. pic.twitter.com/HzgBqUXTGE
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 10, 2021
Cal Fire posted on Twitter at around 5:30 p.m. that crews were making good progress on the structures that were burning and containing spot fires.