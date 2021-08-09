Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are battling a structure fire that broke out north of Oroville in Butte County Monday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed the Cherokee Fire, broke out near Thompson Flat Cemetery Road and Cherokee Road, the agency’s Butte Unit announced in a tweet around 4:30 p.m.

The location of the fire is immediately north of town, about three miles west of the Oroville Dam. Power lines were down and residents were asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Cal Fire officials told Chico CBS affiliate KHSL-TV that multiple structures are on fire and that the fire has spread to vegetation. It was not immediately known how many acres have burned or what sparked the fire.

Cal Fire posted on Twitter at around 5:30 p.m. that crews were making good progress on the structures that were burning and containing spot fires.