CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced arson arrests and more than a dozen fireworks citations following a busy July for fire investigators.
On July 27, investigators arrested Amanda Wright on an outstanding warrant for a fire on August 27, 2020 in Bay Point. Investigators said Wright is suspected of a structure fire on the 100 block of North Bella Monte Avenue.
According to jail records, Wright, 35, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $200,000 bail. Wright is scheduled to appear in court on August 20.
Three weeks earlier, investigators arrested a man in connection with an arson on the 2100 block of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg on July 6. In that incident, investigators said the suspect set several cars on fire at a dealership and at a neighboring restaurant.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Bernard Jackson, was arrested nearby after the incident. Jail records indicate Bernard remains in at the Martinez Detention Facility ahead of a scheduled court appearance on September 15.
Investigators also announced that 14 people in the county were cited for illegal possession and or sale of fireworks last month. No additional details of the citations were released.
Contra Costa residents are being urged to report information about arson cases by contact their tip line at 1-866-50-ARSON. Tips can be left anonymously.