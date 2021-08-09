GREENVILLE (CBS SF) — The Dixie Fire has ravaged communities in Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties. Here’s how to help the victims of the devastating wildfire.
- Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center
Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center has established the Dixie Fire Relief Fund at Plumas Bank for those wishing to donate to the recovery effort. Donations can be made at any branch or mailed to PCIRC at PO Box 3005, Quincy, CA 95971 and earmarked for this fund.
- American Red Cross Gold Country Region
- The Almanor Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund
- Dixie Fire-Help Indian Valley Community
- Meals for Dixie Fire Evacuees