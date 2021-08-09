CLAYTON (CBS SF) — A driver was injured, two children escaped injury and a search was on for the hit-and-run suspect who caused a fiery crash late Sunday night in the westbound lanes of Highway 4, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said officers responded to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Sellers Ave. at about 9:30 p.m.READ MORE: Alleged Gang Members Arrested For Spree Of Violent San Jose Crimes
Arriving officers found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and two others damaged. A father and his two children were in one of the vehicles. He was taken to the hospital with injuries, the children were not injured.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?
The preliminary investigation has revealed that the family’s vehicle was rear-ended, possibly by an impaired driver. A confrontation ensued as one of the vehicles became engulfed in flames.
“One of the parties that caused the collision fled the scene on foot,” Lane said. “Witnesses say he was possibly impaired.”MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Update: Flames Advancing Toward Janesville; Search For Missing Greenville Residents; Blaze Grows To Near 500,000 Acres
A search was underway for the driver. No other information was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.