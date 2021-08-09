WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo Monday requiring members of the military to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by September 15. “I have every confidence that Service leadership and your commanders will implement this new vaccination program with professionalism, skill, and compassion,” Austin said in the memo.
Austin also said he will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccine mandatory either by mid-September or immediately upon the FDA’s formal authorization, whichever comes first. Vaccines in the military are voluntary when under emergency use authorization by the FDA. The president has the authority to waive the rule and make the vaccine a requirement for personnel.
In a statement, President Biden said “strongly” supported Austin’s decision.