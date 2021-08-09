Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
LOS GATOS (KPIX) — A distraught owner hopes that surveillance video of the dognapper who stole his dog will lead to his pet’s safe return.

According to owner John Miller, his dog ‘Bowie’ was stolen in front of the Safeway in Los Gatos, on August 6.

The 2-year-old miniature Australian Shepherd was tied up in front of the store located in the 400 block of North Santa Cruz Avenue, when a woman stole him.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking toward the dog and walking away, with the dog on a leash. The video shows a black Mercedes SUV pulling out and driving away, allegedly with the dog inside.

Bowie weighs about 15 pounds and has white and gray fur. The woman was wearing reddish shorts, a tan blouse and had long reddish hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Los Gatos Police Department at (408) 354-8600.