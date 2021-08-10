ANTIOCH (BCN/CBS SF) – At least one person is dead in a traffic collision Monday night in Antioch, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The collision was reported at about 11 p.m. on state Highway 4 at Hillcrest Avenue.
All westbound lanes of Highway 4 were blocked at Hillcrest Avenue and CHP officials don’t have an estimate for when they will reopen.
