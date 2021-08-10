BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Busy Cal Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of yet another vegetation fire in Butte County Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Butte County Unit Twitter account posted about the five-acre fire burning near Heritage Road in Kelly Ridge at around 12:50 p.m.

The fire was being referred to as the Heritage Fire.

Firefighters are at scene of a 5 acre vegetation fire. Off of Heritage Road in Kelly Ridge. #HeritageFire pic.twitter.com/NSCoMYJ6RB — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 10, 2021

The photo posted by Cal Fire indicated that there may have already been at least one fire retardant drop in the area given the red residue seen on the ground.

About 20 minutes later, the account posted an update stating that forward spread of the fire had been stopped and a perimeter established.

The final size of the Heritage Fire was 5.2 acres, authorities said.

#HeritageFire(Final) Firefighters will be committed next few hours mopping up. @OrovilleFire assisting. Final size 5.2 acres. pic.twitter.com/yZBvvmvTar — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 10, 2021

In addition to the ongoing battle to contain the massive Dixie Fire, crews in Butte County on Monday had two separate vegetation fires to deal with, including one that burned several structures and almost two dozen cars north of Oroville.

This is a developing story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.