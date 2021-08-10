OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Soon staff, contractors and volunteers for Oakland Unified School District must be vaccinated. Those who are not, will have to get tested weekly.
The Oakland Education Association announced the order on Tuesday night and it takes effect on September 7. To date, the District did not require teachers and staff to be vaccinated. The new policy willREAD MORE: Former Sonoma State Criminal Justice Professor Accused Of Setting Fires Near Dixie Fire
As of August 16, masks will be required outdoors on all campuses.
In-person learning resumed for ore than 35,000 Oakland Unified School District students on Monday after 16 months of distance learning.READ MORE: UPDATE: Couple Describes Frightening Encounter with Oakland Hills Road-Rage Driver
MORE NEWS: 1 Hurt In Shooting Near San Francisco's Union Square
BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.com/QvlTQvaHxq
— Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) August 11, 2021
According to the OEA, 92 percent of all OUSD staff is already vaccinated.