SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Multiple charges have been filed against a Stockton man in connection with the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl in East San Jose last week, authorities said.

San Jose Police said in a statement that officers responded to a home on Damsen Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a separate statement from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said the child was playing when the suspect entered the home and grabbed the girl. He then locked the child in a room and sexually assaulted her. After he let her go, she ran to a family member and the suspect left the scene.

The suspect had no prior association with the victim, police said.

A search of the area was conducted. Around 9:10 a.m., police said a man matching the suspect description was detained about a mile away from the home and was positively identified as the suspect.

The man, later identified as Dupree Kenneth Hornsby was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on eight counts of felony sex crimes against a child under the age of 10.

“This nightmare of a crime has shaken all of us,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “The alert police officer who saw and arrested this predator just hours later, and before anyone else was hurt, is a credit to the badge and our community.”

According to jail records, Hornsby is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Hornsby faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The victim was interviewed and treated at the District Attorney’s Child Advocacy Center, which opened earlier this year for child victims of sexual assault to get counseling, medical care and to work with police and prosecutors.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s sexual assault investigation unit at 408-277-4102. Tips can also be given anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408-947-7867.