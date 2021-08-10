SONOMA (CBS SACRAMENTO) — A man who taught criminal justice at Sonoma State University is accused of setting fires around the Dixie fire and in Shasta County.
Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with setting fire to public land.READ MORE: COVID: Oakland Unified Mandates Vaccinations, Weekly Tests For All Staff
He is accused of setting the Ranch Fire, as well.
The Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5000 acres since Monday night, and has burned more than 490,000 acres. It is 27 percent contained.READ MORE: UPDATE: Couple Describes Frightening Encounter with Oakland Hills Road-Rage Driver
The suspect also has ties to Santa Clara University and once lived in San Jose. He is currently at the Sacramento Main Jail and is being held without bail.
BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.com/QvlTQvaHxq
— Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) August 11, 2021MORE NEWS: 1 Hurt In Shooting Near San Francisco's Union Square