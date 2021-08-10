PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg are investigating a fatal solo crash on the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway that happened late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, at around 11 a.m., Pittsburg police responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Pittsburg-Antioch Highway and East 14th Street.

Arriving officers found a pickup truck pulling a trailer had collided with a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle suffered from serious head trauma and was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said impairment and distracted driving do not appear to be to be factors in the cause of the collision at this time.

The Pittsburg Police Department Fatal Accident Response Team arrived and took over the investigation. It was determined the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway.

For reasons that still remain unknown at this time, the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a utility pole located on the south shoulder of the roadway. Identification of the driver is being withheld pending notification to the family.

The investigation remains active. Officers are examining the city’s video surveillance system that may have captured the incident. Pittsburg police ask anyone with additional information on the crash to contact their tip line at 925-252-4040.