PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Late Tuesday morning, at around 11:00 AM, Pittsburg Police officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Pittsburg / Antioch Highway and East 14th Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
When the officers arrived, they found a pickup truck pulling a trailer had collided with a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was suffering from head trauma and immediately transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Impairment and distracted driving do not appear to be to be factors in the cause of the collision at this time.
The Pittsburg Police Department Fatal Accident Response Team responded and took over the investigation. It was determined the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Pittsburg / Antioch Highway.
For unknown reasons at this time, the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a utility pole located on the south shoulder of the roadway. Identification of the driver is being withheld, pending notification to the family.
The investigation remains active and officers are examining the city’s video surveillance system that may have captured the incident.MORE NEWS: California Drought: Wine Country Vineyard Struggles To Stay Afloat After Well Runs Dry
The Pittsburg Police Department asks anyone with additional information to please contact their tip line at 925-252-4040.