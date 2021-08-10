WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hailed the Senate passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which came after months of intense negotiations between the White House and a group of bipartisan lawmakers.

The final vote Tuesday was 69 to 30, with 19 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in voting for passage. Harris presided over the final vote, and said the bill showed that “we can work together in the best interest of all of the American people.”

“I want to thank the group of senators, Democrats and Republicans, for doing what they told me they would do. The death of this legislation was mildly premature, as reported,” the president joked. “They said they were willing to work in a bipartisan manner, and I want to thank them for keeping their word, that’s just what they did. After years and years of an infrastructure week, we’re on the cusp of an infrastructure decade that I truly believe will transform America.”

Read more at CBSNews.com>>