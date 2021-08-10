SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who was seen waving a gun from a balcony and randomly firing shots was in standoff with police in an East San Jose neighborhood.
San Jose police posted on Twitter around 11:10 a.m. that officers respond to the 100 block Silcreek Dr. to reports of a man with a gun.
A call came into dispatch reporting a male waving a gun on a balcony and discharging a firearm.
The neighborhood was quickly condoned off by units that included a contingent of special operations personnel and a standoff ensued with the barricaded suspect. A negotiator was on scene trying to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.
Nearby residences have also been evacuated.
