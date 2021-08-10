OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan asked Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday to deploy California Highway Patrol officers to the city’s troubled streets and declare a local state of emergency in an attempt to stem the rapidly rising tide of brazen robberies and violent assaults.

Chan and other officials spoke at a press event late Tuesday morning that called for additional measures in Oakland to curb crime, including the deployment of more law enforcement officers and installation of more surveillance cameras.

“Governor Newsom, we want you to declare a state of emergency for the city of Oakland. We want you to bring in the California Highway Patrol,” said Chan of a letter he sent to Newsom demanding action. “I’m not only asking you for Chinatown. I’m asking you to send the police, the CHP, to the city of Oakland; all areas. We need your help.”

Chan called for more law enforcement on the streets, especially with Oakland Police Department budget cuts reducing the number of new officers being trained in academies held by OPD.

Oakland and the city’s Chinatown district has been hit hard by violent crime this year, with — according to Chan — 77 homicides happening in Oakland so far in 2021. In addition to the homicides plaguing the city, residents in Oakland’s Chinatown — particularly older residents — have been repeatedly targeted in violent strong-arm robberies.

“The rash of shootings, carjacking, assaults and robberies hold the city of Oakland hostage,” said Chan. “Citizens are living in the continuous state of fear for our safety, well being, livelihoods and future.”

Chan blamed the rise in violent crimes on the “defund the police” movement in part, but also noted that those committing the crimes were less concerned about consequences because the state’s justice system.

On Monday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed it was investigating seven shootings including two homicides that happened over the weekend as well as more than a dozen robberies citywide. OPD said investigators are seeing an alarming trend in robberies where suspects were targeting victims carrying backpacks, purses, computer bags and electronic devices.

One of those robberies and shootings happened Saturday afternoon in broad daylight near the corner of Eighth and Franklin, which is one of Chinatown’s busiest shopping areas.

The robbery– which was captured on a nearby surveillance camera — began when a pair of men hopped out of a car to grab the purses of two women on the sidewalk.

Two young men intervened and began struggling with the attackers before the assailants pulled out guns. Two shots were fired and one young man fell to the ground as the struggle continued. Both suspects then jumped back into their car and drove off.

The gunshot victim was shot twice — in the shoulder and thigh — and is lucky to be alive. In an interview Monday, the Good Samaritan who jumped into the fray and was shot said he would “do it again.”

Oakland has already enlisted help from the federal government to address the spike in crime. Late last month, the FBI announced it would be getting involved in the fight to crack down on in crime in Oakland’s Chinatown.