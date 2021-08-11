MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County confirm they are on the scene of a vehicle fire that spread to brush near Mount Tamalpais East Peak Wednesday that led to some hikers being evacuated.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that firefighters and deputies had responded to the vegetation fire that had grown to a quarter acre as of shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The alert issued by the sheriff said the fire originally started from a vehicle fire inside Mount Tamalpais State Park, not far from Mill Valley.

The Southern Marin Fire District reported that crews had put out the vehicle fire and were working to contain the vegetation fire, which had grown to about an acre.

The fire was spreading slowly and burning uphill, according to a Twitter post.

The Marin County Sheriff tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. that some hikers in the park were being evacuated. Air support has been dropping retardant and no structures were threatened, according to the sheriff.

#ridgecrestfire is approx. 1 acre. No structure threat. Retardant drops taking place. Evacuating hikers. https://t.co/LuoRyjJsr3 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) August 11, 2021

People were advised to avoid the area.