SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was fatally struck early Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of the McKee Road on-ramp, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said its officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:31 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a body on the freeway. The victim has died of their injuries.
They immediately reduced southbound traffic from 4 lanes to just a single lane, triggering a backup that slowed traffic for several miles.
The lanes were all reopened at 6:34 a.m.
The CHP has not released any further information about the crash, which remains under investigation.