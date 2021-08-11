SAN BRUNO (BCN) — Police are investigating a home invasion robbery early Saturday in San Bruno where one of the five suspects pistol-whipped a resident.
San Bruno police responded to a 5:02 a.m. report of a home invasion robbery in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue near Parkside Middle School.
Officers leaned that about five male suspects entered the home and held the elderly residents who live there at gunpoint while searching for valuables. One suspect pistol-whipped one of the residents, causing a serious injury.
The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. The injured resident was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
San Bruno police encourage anyone with any information related to this crime to contact them at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
