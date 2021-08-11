SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City officials issued another plea to San Francisco residents to stop from feeding wild coyotes who have been wandering the streets and parks, searching for food.

As part of their efforts, officials posted a photo of a woman feeding raw meat to a coyote in the Bernal Hill neighborhood. They were asking the public’s help in identifying her so she could be contacted.

Animal Care & Control officials said they have received numerous reports of feeding in multiple areas of San Francisco.

“People need to stop feeding wild animals” said Virginia Donohue, Executive Director of Animal Care & Control. “Continuing to defy the law – and common sense – will lead to a person getting hurt and an animal being destroyed.”

Officials warned that feeding coyotes – and other wildlife – creates dangerous situations when animals learn to approach people as they seek an easy handout.

“Animals can become assertive and aggressive when seeking food, increasing the potential of becoming a public safety risk,” officials said in a news release. “People should never encourage a wild animal to come near them.”

Recently, a coyote was lethally removed from Golden Gate Park in July after it aggressively approached some children.

Among the food left out for the coyote included platters of meat, according to officials. Two dozen bagels were also purposely left out. The food was left out despite signs all over the park urging visitors not to feed the animals.

“I appreciate that they think they’re helping – they’re not helping,” Donohue told KPIX 5. “There’s no food shortage for coyotes in San Francisco. There’s food all over the joint. There’s gophers, there’s moles.”

If anyone can identify the woman in the photo released, please call Animal Care & Control at 415-554-9400. Feeding wild animals is illegal and anyone caught could face fines of up to $1000 and/or jail time.