SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting in the Warm Springs neighborhood that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department Public Information Officer’s Twitter account posted about the shooting investigation at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday.

The post said units were at the scene of a shooting on the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane. The call regarding the shooting came in an hour earlier at around 3:45 p.m.

Police did not offer any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or any suspect description.

Police said the investigation is active. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.