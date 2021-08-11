SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting in the Warm Springs neighborhood that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The San Jose Police Department Public Information Officer’s Twitter account posted about the shooting investigation at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: UPDATE: San Francisco Police Arrest Second Suspect in Jace Young Slaying
The post said units were at the scene of a shooting on the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane. The call regarding the shooting came in an hour earlier at around 3:45 p.m.
Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Little Wood Ln. One male victim with life threatening injuries.
The investigation is active and we will update when we can.READ MORE: COVID: Stanford Requiring Weekly Coronavirus Tests For Students This Fall, Even If Vaccinated
TOC 3:47 PM pic.twitter.com/SAohx0fgQm
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 11, 2021
Police did not offer any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or any suspect description.MORE NEWS: Judge Orders Jose Ines Garcia Zarate To Face New Evaluation In Gun Case
Police said the investigation is active. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.