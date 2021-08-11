SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old boy was wounded during an attempted armed robbery by two other teens in downtown San Francisco Tuesday.
San Francisco police said the shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the first block of Stockton Street just north of Market Street.READ MORE: San Francisco Officials Plead With Residents To Stop Feeding Coyotes
The teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: Massive Blaze Grows To 501,00 Acres; Widespread Destruction In Greenville; Crews Battle Flames Near China Gulch
Investigators have not announced any arrests in the case or released any detailed descriptions of the suspects.MORE NEWS: Report: Gov Newsom To Order Mandatory COVID Testing Or Vaccinations For Teachers
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.