SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An air quality advisory issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District went into effect Thursday morning.
The advisory was issued due to forecasts that smoke from wildfires further north in California and southern Oregon would likely descend on the region.
The advisory follows similar ones issued for three days last week because of the wildfire smoke from fires outside of the Bay Area.
While the smoke on Thursday is expected to stay mostly aloft, some may come to the ground level, officials said.
Areas of concern were in higher elevations in the North and East Bay areas. The air quality is not expected to be poor enough to exceed federal standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.
Anyone who smells smoke should stay inside with windows and doors closed until it subsides, and should also set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.
People can follow the latest air quality readings from the air district at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.
