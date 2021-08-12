SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With San Francisco’s newly announced vaccination mandate for indoor activities Thursday, questions emerged as to how the rule would impact fans attending Warriors and Giants games as well as concerts at SF venues.

Part of the updated Safer Return Together Health Order states that any indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees will require fans ages 12 or older to show proof of vaccination, impacting anyone planning to attend a game or concert in San Francisco with that many people present.

The Chase Center and the Warriors issued a joint statement stating that they would comply with the new mandate and that more information would be provided regarding logistics for fans to show proof of vaccination ahead of the Chase Center’s next event scheduled for September 15.

Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors will issue further information regarding logistics for fans to show proof of vaccination leading up to the venue’s next event, scheduled for September 15, 2021. pic.twitter.com/wbKmP6BuAb — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 12, 2021

Because Oracle Park is an open outdoor venue, a representative for the San Francisco Giants said they had not heard whether the mandate would have any direct impact on operations.

The team and ballpark updated their masking policy earlier this month in accordance with state guidelines for indoor spaces, requiring face covering when accessing indoor spaces at Oracle Park and encouraging fans to wear their masks in outdoor areas as well.

Bay Area Concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment had previously announced via its social media accounts that it would require all patrons attending events at APE venues including the Bill Graham Civic and the Independent in San Francisco, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and the Fox Theater in Oakland to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours from the time of entering the venue. However, it has not made any comment on the new vaccination requirement for San Francisco.

Concert promoter AEG — which San Francisco venues the Regency Ballroom (including Social Hall and the Lodge, which are located within the same facility) and the Warfield as well as the Mountain Winery Saratoga — recently announced a similar policy. All event employees and attendees will be required to display proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test from no more than 72 hours prior, in order to attend events at AEG venues beginning October 1.

Concert promoter Live Nation recently announced that it was requiring all U.S. employees be vaccinated to enter its events, venues or offices with limited exceptions as of October 4. However, the concert promoter is leaving vaccination requirements for attendees up to the artists themselves. The promoter operates San Francisco venues the Fillmore, August Hall and comedy clubs the Punch Line and Cobb’s Comedy Club.