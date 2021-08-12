CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Contra Costa Health Services launched a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program Wednesday in which residents and organizations can receive $100 for every person they convince to get fully vaccinated.

The county launched the Helping Hands Referral Program in an effort to encourage more residents to get vaccinated as the virus’ delta variant has overwhelmingly affected unvaccinated residents.

As of Aug. 4, the county’s average number of new cases per day per 100,000 residents is 8.9 for fully vaccinated residents and 45.7 for unvaccinated residents. Roughly 75 percent of residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Residents who are age 14 and older as well as organizations like sports teams, community groups, faith-based groups and businesses are eligible to receive the $100 payment for each person who completes their vaccination series and schedules their appointment by using a special promotional link.

Program participants will not be capped at how many referral payments they can receive but will be required to complete a W-9 form after receiving $600 in payments, as subsequent payments are considered taxable income.

Full payments will be dispersed monthly once the referred residents have received their full vaccine series, according to the county.

Interested residents, organizations and business owners can visit https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/helping-hands for information on the Helping Hands Referral Program and to sign up to participate.

