SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that claimed the life of a male juvenile victim, according to authorities.
The incident marks the city's 24th homicide for 2021.
San Jose police responded to a 3:47 p.m. of a shooting in the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane in the city's east side Warm Springs neighborhood.
Arriving officers found one male juvenile victim with life threatening injuries. The victim later died.
Police did not offer any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or any suspect description.
Police said the investigation is active. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.