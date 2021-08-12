SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Hours after going into effect, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended an air quality advisory into Friday as smoke from ongoing wildfires is expected to drift into the region.
“Northerly winds will continue to bring smoke from the Northern California and Southern Oregon wildfires into the Bay Area,” the agency said Thursday.
Officials said smoke is expected to remain mostly aloft, causing hazy skies in much of the region. But intermittent periods of smoke mixing to the surface is possible at higher elevations in the North Bay and the East Bay.
The agency is not issuing a Spare the Air alert, as air quality is not expected to exceed the federal health standard.
Residents are being urged to stay indoors when the smell of smoke is present and those impacted by smoke should set air conditioners and car vents to recirculated air. The elderly, children and those with respiratory illnesses are particularly vulnerable.
Numerous wildfires continue to rage in the California and the west, including the Dixie Fire, which has become the largest wildfire currently burning in the United States. As of Thursday morning, the fire burning in the Northern Sierra Nevada has burned 510,227 acres and is 30% contained.