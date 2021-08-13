BENICIA (CBS SF) — Fire crews were able to stop the forward spread of a two-alarm grass fire burning near I-680 in Benicia Friday afternoon, according to reports.
The fire is burning near a shooting range on the 2000 block of Lake Herman Road by Interstate 680. The fire is producing a large plume of smoke.READ MORE: Wildfire Smoke May Be Causing More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths, Study Finds
Cal Fire units from Solano County were requesting additional support to fight the fire, which is reportedly at about 20 acres in size. It is being referred to as the Range Fire.
#RangeFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 2000 block of Lake Herman Rd, Brenicia. If traveling in the area use caution.#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/YsPT5SYvIe
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 13, 2021
Cal Fire is also providing air support in the battle to contain the fire. As of shortly after 3:30 p.m., fire crews were able to stop the forward spread of the fire. Personnel will remain on the scene.
3:36 p.m. – Forward progress of the fire has stopped. Crews will be on scene for an extended time putting out hot spots.
— Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) August 13, 2021