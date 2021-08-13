FAIRFIELD (BCN/CBS SF) –Firefighters have extinguished a one-alarm structure fire late Friday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.
The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
During the fire, Pennsylvania Avenue was closed to traffic between Brighton Drive and Tabor Avenue. The intersection of Tabor Avenue and Bristol Lane was also closed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
