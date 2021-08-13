SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting during a fight in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Thursday evening, police said.
The shooting was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Keith Street and Underwood Avenue.READ MORE: James Hormel, America's First Openly LGBTQ U.S. Ambassador, Dies In San Francisco
Someone in a large group of people pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: Crews Face More Weather Woes from Forecast Heat, Thunderstorms
The suspect fled after the shooting and remains at large. Police did not release any suspect description and are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: Police to Step up Patrols for Closing Weekend of Monterey Car Week
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.